Kelly gets released from prison, and Corey is apprehended in Corrie spoilers.

Spoilers for Coronation Street have been revealed. As Kelly is released from prison, Corey may finally get his comeuppance.

After attempting to kill Corey in retaliation for Seb’s murder during super soap week, Abi decides it’s time to tell Kevin the truth.

Debbie is reassured by Abi’s assurance that she will tell Kevin the truth and then disappear from their life.

Abi is packing her belongings as Kevin returns home.

She describes how she stole his money and went out to buy a pistol with the intention of murdering Corey, but Nina talked her out of it.

Kevin later meets Abi at Seb’s memorial garden and expresses his love for her, begging her to meet him at the hotel where he would be waiting to marry her.

Kevin and Jack are waiting at the wedding location when Nina interrupts them, saying that she’s received a call from DS Swain, and they’re reopening the investigation and going to arrest Corey.

Stefan claims he has a plan and heads out to phone Eli’s father while Corey and Stefan hide away in a rented property.

Gary, on the other hand, is persuaded by Abi to assist her in locating Corey and Stefan.

Abi advises they follow out Eli’s father, as Stefan may have sought assistance from him. In quest of Christian, Gary travels to Stefan’s office.

Christian is on his way with a van and some cash, so Stefan tells Corey to pack his belongings.

Christian arrives in his van at the residence. Stefan and Corey crawl into the rear, where Stefan tells Corey about his plan for them to flee the nation so that he can start a new life with a foreign club.

Corey expresses his gratitude in a pitiful manner, but the vehicle abruptly comes to a halt.

Kelly’s appeal hearing will take place next week, and the judge will order her release with immediate effect.

Imran and Toyah are shocked to learn that they may have to pick between Kelly and Elsie after a visit from the social worker.

Kelly returns to the street and attempts to build bridges with Nina, but Nina is adamant that she will never forgive her.

Toyah tells Kelly that Imran has cheated on her.