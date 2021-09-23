Keir Starmer should exclude The S*n from the Labour Party conference, according to a Liverpool MP.

The S*n newspaper is not welcome at the Labour Party’s conference in Brighton next week, according to Liverpool Labour politicians who have contacted party head Keir Starmer.

Since the newspaper wrongly accused Liverpool FC fans of being to fault for the deaths of 97 people in the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, Liverpool has boycotted it.

On Wednesday evening, Riverside MP Kim Johnson sent a WhatsApp message to Labour leader Ed Miliband expressing her displeasure.

“I challenged The S*n being used during the Batley and Spen by-election, and I challenged it at a [Parliamentary Labour Party ] meeting, saying that they shouldn’t be using it, given the strength of feeling of so many people, not just Liverpudlians, because our blue-nose comrades feel exactly the same,” she said to The Washington Newsday.

“In terms of the horrible manner they treated the victims and family members in 1989 and Hillsborough, it’s a united front across the city and beyond.

“It was terrible and will be remembered forever.”

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram was at the game on April 15, 1989, and as a politician, he has advocated for justice for the Hillsborough families.

He took to Twitter to chastise his party for allowing the paper that slandered the victims to be presented at the conference.

“I will be putting my views on the reprehensible decision to let The S*n anywhere near the Labour Party conference in Brighton known to the Labour Party leadership,” Mayor Rotheram said.

“It is not acceptable. “End of story.”

“Quite right,” Maria Eagle, the Labour MP for Garston and Halewood, tweeted in response to the Metro Mayor’s statement.

After being left for guests to collect, copies of The S*n were removed from the ACC at the 2016 Labour Party conference in Liverpool.