Katie Hopkins’ ascent and fall from The Apprentice to ‘professional troll.’

Katie Hopkins is known for being a “professional troll” who has slammed a variety of persons and organizations during her career.

The 46-year-old has had a humiliating descent in recent years, including having to sell her beautiful home following a costly libel battle, being banned from Twitter, and being fired from a number of jobs.

The analyst and former businesswoman has never had a ‘fall from grace,’ having positioned herself as a divisive character from her television debut on The Apprentice.

Even by her own standards, the mother of three has had a difficult few years, having parted company with a number of newspapers and radio stations.

Ms Hopkins debuted on reality television more than a decade ago, earning a name for herself as the only contestant to ‘fire’ Sir Alan and exit the show before the final.

She’s been widely chastised since then for her views on everything from the refugee situation to children’s names to obesity.

We took a look back at Katie Hopkins’ meteoric rise and equally meteoric collapse.

Katie Hopkins appeared on the third season of The Apprentice in 2007, when the show still had contestants competing for a £100,000 a year job with Alan Sugar.

She stunned spectators by withdrawing from the competition at the conclusion of the penultimate assignment and exiting the show before the final.

Ms Hopkins boasted that she was the first and only competitor to ‘fire’ Sir Alan, departing the show due to childcare issues for her daughters.

Ms Hopkins had to take unpaid leave from her job at the Met Office in order to go on the show in the first place.

However, after leaving the show, she was fired for reportedly failing to complete the probationary period’s requirements.

Ms Hopkins snatched up all the available TV engagements in the months following her Apprentice debut, appearing on 8 Out of 10 Cats, Loose Women, and The Friday Night Project.

Her year in the spotlight came to a close with a guest appearance on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! as a stand-in for. “The summary has come to an end.”