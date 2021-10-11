Kate Garraway’s devastating update on Derek Draper, her husband.

Following his coronavirus struggle, Kate Garraway provided an update on her husband Derek Draper’s health.

Following the release of the documentary Finding Derek earlier this year, which documented her family’s existence as Derek spent a year in hospital after acquiring coronavirus, the Good Morning Britain host has won plaudits and critical acclaim.

In September, the program took home the award for best scripted documentary at the National Television Awards.

However, Kate reported in a heartbreaking update that Derek is still sleeping 20 hours a day, despite doctors’ warnings that changes will take time.

“Everyone wants to know how Derek is doing, and I want to say: ‘He’s doing terrific!” Kate told the Telegraph. Because I so want want them to have a happy ending…” “It hasn’t been easy,” Kate added.

“And, while there are these incredible little moments that keep you going, it’s not like there’s something to propel us ahead every day.”

“The experts feel there will be a trajectory, but it will be very sluggish,” says the doctor. Derek, for example, will still sleep for 20 hours a day.” According to the Mirror, Derek requires round-the-clock care, with two people needing to wash him and medical personnel working shifts to ensure he is never alone.

The good news is that Kate reports that Derek is comprehending what is going on, but his ability to communicate has deteriorated once more.

“We’re clear now that he understands everything I say him,” Kate added.

“There are times when you know he’s in there, and he has a lot of memory,” says the narrator.

His ability to listen to music and watch television, which is an improvement over prior times, has aided this.

Kate also confessed that she would like to hear Derek’s full voice again, despite the fact that it irritated her at times.

“I’d give everything to hear dad being really shouty and full of opinions, ruffling feathers the way he used to,” she remarked.

"The way he wouldn't be able to do anything until he'd had his bath," Kate added.