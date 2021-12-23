Kate Garraway on the contents of Kate Middleton’s “lovely note” to her.

Kate Garraway has spoken out about Kate Middleton sending her a’sweet’ note, describing it as “one of the most wonderful events of her life.”

The Royal Carols: Together At Christmas service, which paid tribute to the work of “inspirational” people who assisted their communities during the Covid-19 epidemic, was hosted and led by the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate Garraway read a text on love at Westminster Abbey during a royal carol service as part of the service.

The Good Morning Britain host, who has chronicled her husband Derek Draper’s Covid-19 fight, read Love Came Down At Christmas from the Bible.

“We worship the Godhead, love incarnate, divine love, and our Jesus, but wherewith for sacred symbol, love shall be our token, love be yours, and love be mine.

“Love for God and all men, for plea, gift, and sign.”

Following the service, Richard Bacon asked Kate about receiving the letter on GMB.

“You indicated that after you met William and Kate, she sent you a note,” Richard inquired.

“She did,” Kate confirmed.

“Can I ask a technical question?” Richard inquired.

What should you do if a senior royal sends you a note?

“Does it ride a horse?” Is there a wax seal on it?” Kate expressed herself as follows: “So, I was sitting at home with a cup of tea when a knock came at the door, accompanied by a fanfare.

“When I opened the door, there were trumpet players.”

“Like in Cinderella, there was a velvet pillow with a note on it that was sealed, and when I opened it, it was one of the most incredible moments of my life.

“No, it was extremely sweet, and it was really nice.”

“She thanked everyone involved, I believe, because it meant a lot to her.”