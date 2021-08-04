Kassandra Could Appear In Future DLC For Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, According To A Leak

The next big update for “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,” “Siege of Paris,” will be released on August 12th, and it appears that fans will have a lot of post-content to look forward to, including the return of the famous franchise character Kassandra.

The most recent tip, which suggests that Kassandra from “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” would encounter Eivor from “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,” came from a trustworthy industry insider known as J0nathan. The insider said on his YouTube channel that he discovered a discussion between Eivor and Kassandra during a questline.

The quest is said to begin when a character arrives at Ravensthorpe, a village in the “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” game. Randvi has been sighted in Skye Island, according to the character. The island, it turns out, is plagued by dreams, which have also struck Ravensthorpe.

It appears that the creators of “AC: Valhalla” have taken advantage of the widespread idea that Kassandra and Randvi are twins. Instead of Randvi, players will find Kassandra on Skye Island. During his pursuit for the keys and the mighty relic, Eivor would come across the Eagle Bearer.

Eivor, it turned out, would not accept help or put his trust in Kassandra. Unfortunately, the insider gave no indication of Kassandra’s appearance in “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.” It’s worth noting that just because Eivor and Kassandra have a conversation, that doesn’t indicate she’ll appear in the game anytime soon.

It’s still unclear whether Kassandra will appear in the latest iteration of the “Assassin’s Creed” franchise. However, it appears like Ubisoft has a lot of surprises up its sleeve, and considering the freshly discovered conversation, the likelihood of the character being in the game is strong.

In the absence of formal confirmation, fans should keep their expectations in check. The Sigrblot Festival, which runs until August 19, is now taking place for “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” gamers. The festival is thought to be a strategy for the game to get gamers ready for the impending DLC, “Siege of Paris.”

In November of last year, “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” was released. The game can be played on a variety of gaming platforms. PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S are all included. Stadia is also where you may play the game.