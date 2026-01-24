Karua Accuses EAC Leaders of Silence on Uganda’s Human Rights Abuses

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua has condemned East African leaders for their lack of action in addressing ongoing human rights violations in Uganda, following the controversial detention of opposition figures and alleged abductions across the region.

Leaders Silence Amid Growing Crisis

Karua has sharply criticized Presidents William Ruto, Yoweri Museveni, and Samia Suluhu, accusing them of enabling a “conspiracy of silence” surrounding the treatment of dissidents. In a fiery statement, she described the recent spate of abductions in Uganda and the worsening plight of Dr. Kizza Besigye as an urgent Pan-African crisis. The outspoken leader did not hold back, declaring that the East African Community (EAC) has failed to act, labeling it a “cartel of dictators” rather than a community of nations.

Besigye, a prominent opposition figure, has been at the center of this controversy since his abduction in Nairobi in November 2024, after which he was forcibly returned to Uganda. Karua, who is also Besigye’s legal representative, revealed that the detained politician is being denied essential medical care despite his deteriorating health. The accusation has further fueled suspicions of complicity between the Kenyan government and Uganda’s authoritarian regime.

“They kidnapped him from our soil,” Karua declared, asserting that the Kenyan government played an active role in Besigye’s abduction. She pointed to the failure of the EAC summit to address these actions, accusing the regional leaders of ignoring blatant human rights violations.

Legal Action and Regional Implications

Karua has vowed to take legal action, announcing plans to bring the three presidents to the East African Court of Justice. She aims to challenge the violation of the EAC treaty, arguing that the actions of these governments have undermined the core values of the regional body. “This is not about polite diplomacy; it’s about refusing to allow impunity to flourish,” she remarked, criticizing the weak response from both the African Union and Western diplomats.

The impact of these abuses, however, extends beyond Besigye. Karua warned that the increasingly coordinated actions between the security agencies of Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania signal a disturbing trend of regional authoritarianism. The so-called “Nairobi Protocol,” once considered a safeguard for exiles, has effectively been dismantled, leaving many activists and journalists fearful for their safety in the region.

For Kenyans, the message is unsettling: if a high-profile figure like Besigye can be seized from an upscale Nairobi apartment, no one is safe. Karua called on citizens to demand accountability, urging them not to be passive observers as East Africa slides further toward a police state.