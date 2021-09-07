Karim Adeyemi has been linked with a move to Liverpool, while Real Madrid keep a watch on Mohamed Salah’s contract negotiations.

For another summer, the transfer market has closed, and Jurgen Klopp now knows what Liverpool squad he will have to work with until at least January.

The Reds only brought in one first-team player, Ibrahima Konate, while several others left on loan or on permanent agreements.

Despite the fact that the transfer market has closed, Liverpool continues to be linked with potential new signings for when the window reopens in the New Year.

Here, we look at some of the most recent rumors circulating online and on social media, as well as how probable they are to come true.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

The Mirror is a newspaper published in the United Kingdom.

Salah’s contract status at Liverpool is being monitored by Real Madrid, according to the report.

The Egyptian is presently negotiating a new deal with the club, but no extension has been agreed.

Salah’s current contract expires in the summer of 2023, and Liverpool has made a new agreement for the 29-year-old a top priority.

Salah reportedly demanded roughly £500,000 per week to sign a new contract over the weekend, according to reports.

Salah’s demands, according to The Washington Newsday, are not in the vicinity of the £500,000-a-week figure that has been suggested.

Florian Neuhaus is a midfielder for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Sunday Mirror, courtesy of HITC.

Liverpool turned down the chance to recruit Neuhaus earlier this summer, according to the report.

The Reds were widely linked with the Germany international, with reports suggesting that the club was planning a scouting mission during the European Championships.

According to the report, Monchengladbach reduced the asking price of Neuhaus from £34 million to merely £21 million.

Despite this, Liverpool failed to complete a deal to recruit Neuhaus, who had his heart set on heading to Anfield, according to the source.

Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi

Bild, a German news outlet, through The Mirror.

Liverpool is expected to lead a three-club bidding war for the outstanding striker, according to the source.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also said to be interested in the 19-year-old striker, according to the article.

Following the departure of Patson Daka to Leicester City, Adeyemi is set to see more playing time at Salzburg this season.

It was also reported that the adolescent, who had been signed. “The summary has come to an end.”