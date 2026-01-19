Karangu Muraya Faces Allegations of Child Neglect Amid Public Family Dispute

The ongoing fallout from the high-profile divorce of Kenyan philanthropist and gospel singer Karangu Muraya has taken a fresh twist, with his estranged wife, Triza Njeri, accusing him of neglecting their children. This latest chapter in their fractured relationship comes amid a public spectacle involving Muraya’s new partner, Carol Kim.

The Birthday Incident: Fuel for the Fire

The controversy reignited during a lavish 40th birthday celebration for Muraya. Kim, in her speech, mentioned the couple’s shared history of “failed marriages,” a comment interpreted by many—including Njeri—as a veiled jab. The online backlash was immediate, and it didn’t take long before Njeri resurfaced publicly, accusing Muraya of neglecting his children’s emotional and financial well-being.

Sources close to Njeri revealed to Streamline News that, while Muraya enjoys a revered public persona, his relationship with his children has been marked by inconsistency. “It is one thing to move on,” a source explained, “but it’s another to parade your new life while the children you left behind are struggling to understand why their father is a hero to the world but a stranger at home.”

Njeri claims that while Muraya is quick to fundraise millions for charitable causes, his own children have not received consistent or unconditional support.

The Response: A Denial of Wrongdoing

Muraya’s camp has responded vehemently, providing evidence of school fee payments and medical cover, and denying the allegations. They argue that Njeri’s accusations are driven by a desire for attention and that the philanthropist is being unfairly targeted by his bitter ex-partner.

The public reaction to this dispute has been divided. Supporters of Muraya, known as “Team Karangu,” defend his charitable efforts and claim he is being slandered. Meanwhile, a growing faction of online critics, dubbed the “Online In-laws,” is calling for Muraya to show the same level of care for his family as he does for his charitable projects.

The Bigger Picture: Family, Fame, and the Kenyan Experience

This dispute has caught the attention of the wider Kenyan public, reflecting broader societal issues around the modern family unit. Divorce rates in Kenya are on the rise, and according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, single-parent households are becoming more common. The Muraya saga resonates with many Kenyans grappling with the complexities of co-parenting in a world increasingly influenced by social media.

The “social media parenting” phenomenon, where legitimacy is determined by online posts rather than actual presence, is a theme under scrutiny. The spectacle of wealthy public figures publicly feuding over millions, while allegedly neglecting their children’s basic needs, has struck a raw nerve among ordinary Kenyans. For those living on minimum wages, this disconnect between public charity and private responsibility is difficult to ignore.

While the war of words continues online, experts are raising concerns about the impact on the children involved. Dr. Amani Wanjiru, a family therapist based in Nairobi, warned that the digital records of these public spats will leave long-lasting emotional scars. “When these children turn 18, the internet will still hold the receipts of their parents’ war,” she stated. “We are sacrificing our children’s mental health on the altar of likes and engagement.”

With no end in sight to the public bickering, many are calling for mediation. Community elders and church leaders are under pressure to intervene, with some suggesting that the solution lies in a private, respectful conversation rather than a court battle or social media war. Until then, the Muraya household remains a cautionary tale for a society where online image often takes precedence over real-world responsibility.