Kano Under Attack: Bandits Sweep Northern Nigeria’s Economic Heartland

Kano, once a symbol of stability in Northern Nigeria, is now reeling from a wave of violence as bandits spill over from neighboring Katsina. The commercial hub of the north is grappling with a surge of kidnappings and attacks that have left residents in fear and local leaders urgently calling for reinforcements.

The city’s tranquil reputation has been shattered as armed groups, displaced by military operations in Katsina and Zamfara, have launched coordinated assaults on surrounding areas. Villages like Tsanyawa and Shanono have become the epicenter of this violence, with marauding bands of criminals turning them into dangerous zones. The impact of the attacks is severe, with both human and economic tolls mounting by the day.

A Perfect Storm of Violence

The crisis is compounded by local gangs known as the “Yan Daba,” who have deep roots in the region’s political landscape. Initially seen as street-level thugs, these groups are now evolving into well-organized criminal factions, collaborating with external bandit forces. Security experts like Dr. Kabiru Adamu describe the situation as a “pincer movement” where external threats and internal corruption work in tandem, destabilizing the region from both sides.

The results are grim. In Yankamaye, a quiet village on the outskirts of the city, an elderly woman was killed in her sleep, and three others were abducted during a night raid. The bandits strike under the cover of darkness and disappear into the dense forests by day, leaving chaos in their wake. The terror has forced many residents to flee, seeking safety wherever they can find it.

The Growing Impact of Regional Instability

The root cause of this violence lies in the military pressure being applied on bandit strongholds in neighboring states. As law enforcement intensifies in Katsina and Zamfara, criminal elements have turned to softer targets, with Kano emerging as a prime area for their expansion. The resulting wave of violence threatens not only the security of the city but also the region’s economic well-being.

Kano’s strategic importance cannot be overstated. The city is a major commercial center for the north and its destabilization could have far-reaching consequences for Nigeria’s economy, as well as neighboring countries like Niger and Chad.

The response from authorities has been mixed. The Joint Task Force (JTF) successfully repelled an attack in Shanono on Friday, but the enemy is regrouping. Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin has called for urgent military reinforcements, recognizing the dire situation. However, for many rural villagers who are hiding in the bush, the response cannot come soon enough.

“When Kano sneezes, the North catches a cold,” said a local leader, expressing his deep concern over the lack of immediate action. “Right now, Kano is burning, and nobody is bringing water.” The city stands at a precarious tipping point, and with every passing day, the chances of widespread chaos grow.