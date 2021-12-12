Jurgen Klopp’s experiment and a £30 million striker audition both raise questions for Liverpool.

When Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool starting lineup was announced at 2 p.m. on Saturday, many people were surprised by his striker selection.

Diogo Jota was on the bench, and despite returning to training in midweek, Roberto Firmino was not rushed back, but with the Portuguese nursing a knock and a hectic festive time ahead of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane-less January, their absence was not surprising.

As a result of his victories over Wolves and AC Milan this week, Divock Origi was anticipated to start, but the Belgian was ruled out due to a painful knee.

So Takumi Minamino would be the next in line, right? Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was handed the nod as a result.

For some months, word from the AXA Training Centre has told everyone who would listen about how impressive the England international has been behind the scenes as a ‘false nine,’ but supporters have seen little evidence to back up such assertions until recently.

The 28-year-old was well-deserving of his starting spot and has been quietly impressive since the November international break, even though he has mostly played in his natural midfield position.

With Salah and Mane’s Africa Cup of Nations appearances looming, Oxlade-selection Chamberlain’s in attack will serve as a reminder of his worth as a solution.

However, whether Klopp’s latest experiment was a success or not remains to be seen.

Yes, if this had been the start of the German’s rule, when his centre forward was truly a ‘false nine.’

In his new role, the midfielder worked tirelessly, pressuring Villa’s defenders while in possession, dropping deep to link up with his teammates, and forging a great understanding with Salah and Mane on either side of him.

However, in a scrappy match in which Liverpool needed a poacher in the six-yard box, he was absent and instead was stationed deeper as a succession of low crosses and cutbacks went begging. The Reds have developed into a ‘false nine’ since Roberto Firmino’s early appearances in that position.

His only shot on goal came from outside the box, so it was no surprise to see Jota replace him shortly before the hour mark to provide the line with a focal point.

“Summary concludes” in Liverpool.