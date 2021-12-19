Jurgen Klopp is correct about Sadio Mane and Liverpool, as evidenced by Man City’s statistics.

If statistics are taken into account, you might be right in thinking Sadio Mane isn’t in the best shape of his life.

With no goals or assists in seven appearances for Liverpool, the Senegalese international is having his second-worst season in a Red shirt in terms of performance.

However, statistics aren’t everything in football, and Mane’s level of play is far superior to last season, which he publicly stated was the ‘worst’ of his career.

As the Reds enter a crucial period in the title battle, the 29-year-old has seven Premier League goals and an assist to his name.

Mane didn’t look like the player Liverpool fans have been accustomed to seeing every week last season.

It’s nothing to be ashamed of to end the season with 11 league goals. In truth, these are respectable figures for the average wide man.

Mane, on the other hand, is much more than that.

The Reds’ No.10 has big hopes for himself and believes he can get closer to the 20-goal mark in the Premier League.

This season has been different for Mane since Liverpool isn’t as reliant on him producing goals, thanks to Mohamed Salah’s fantastic goalscoring form.

Salah has 15 Premier League goals in 17 games, and Liverpool leads the league with 48 goals, eight more than second-placed Manchester City.

Diogo Jota’s form has helped relieved Mane’s burden, as the Portuguese striker now has nine Premier League goals, level with Jamie Vardy and second only to Salah.

Mane will always score goals – he’ll easily reach double figures this season – but his game has improved this season, allowing Salah and Jota to find space.

Jurgen Klopp praised his achievements in a news conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Tottenham Hotspur, saying: "Diogo is a great player, Mo is an exceptional player, and by the