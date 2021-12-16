Jurgen Klopp has the ability to unleash an under-appreciated Liverpool combination.

Liverpool’s injury difficulties aren’t as serious as they were a year ago, but it doesn’t mean they haven’t had problems this season.

Not at all. In 2021/22, eighteen different players have been ruled out for at least one match, with the guys in question having now missed 106 games.

Things are looking good on this front, as the next two longest-serving absentees, aside from Harvey Elliott, are also close to returning to the first squad.

Roberto Firmino and Curtis Jones are the players, and prior to their injuries, they had showed glimpses of how well they may potentially link up in a squad.

“Jurgen Klopp said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Newcastle United, “Bobby is back in full training, Curtis was in major portions of training yesterday.”

“Curtis only had a brief meeting with the squad. “It couldn’t be better in terms of timing,” he added.

And the Reds’ boss is unquestionably correct. His team has eight games in the next 31 days, during which three crucial members of the squad will travel to Cameroon for the African Cup of Nations ( as things currently stand, at least).

But it’s not just about the numbers; it’s also about the skills that the two returning players will bring to Klopp’s squad.

Nobody has to be reminded of Firmino’s importance to Liverpool’s game, and the Brazilian was in fine form previous to his injury.

The Reds’ number nine has produced a goal contribution every 74 minutes this season, thanks to a hattrick and assist at Watford and a brace in Portugal.

Jones’ record of a goal or assist every 152 minutes places him between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane in the Liverpool standings, which isn’t a bad spot to be in.

The Reds’ 5-1 Champions League victory over Porto is a significant factor for their success. Firmino scored two goals, Jones had two assists, and their paths intersected for Liverpool’s fourth goal of the game.

When his young midfield teammate dodged the challenge of, the former had only been on the pitch for around 10 minutes. “The summary has come to an end.”