Jurgen Klopp has previously expressed his emotions about Jarrod Bowen, the West Ham midfielder who has given Liverpool a major boost in the title race.

Jarrod Bowen was instrumental in West Ham United’s victory over Chelsea, which gave Liverpool a significant edge in the title chase.

Chelsea’s second defeat of the season has left them two points behind Jurgen Klopp’s side heading into the 3pm kick-offs.

And it’s a margin that Liverpool has finally closed after super-sub Divock Origi scored a late and important 1-0 victory at Wolves, putting them one point ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Bowen had a key role in two of the Hammers’ goals in their epic 3-2 win at the London Stadium earlier in the day.

Klopp, who has already expressed his appreciation for the 24-year-old, who has been linked with a move to Anfield, would not have been shocked.

Klopp stated in his pre-match press conference before his side, like Chelsea, lost 3-2 at West Ham last month, “It’s fantastic joy watching them.” “They developed into a high-intensity team, and you can only do that when you’re on the offensive.” That is exactly what they are.

“When it comes to finishing off situations, you need quality strikers, which they certainly have.”

“I’m a big fan of Bowen’s work. He came up from Hull and wasted no time in demonstrating what kind of player he can be in the Premier League. He took huge moves forward.

“I think Michael Antonio has played five or six positions since I’ve been in England, including right-back.” He’s clearly a first-class striker.

“(Pablo) Fornals is back in the Spanish national team, he is an amazing player who can play between the lines,” Klopp continued.

“(Said) Benrahma is a highly dynamic player; he was at Brentford before joining West Ham and is now a proper, proper figure in their offensive play.”

Bowen wowed Liverpool supporters with his performance against Chelsea, following his pivotal role in David Moyes’ side’s resounding victory.

To begin with, the former Hull City man took advantage of Edouard Mendy’s big blunder to win a penalty that brought the Hammers level on 40 minutes.

Bowen followed with a low drill.