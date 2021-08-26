Jurgen Klopp has already identified a player capable of saving Liverpool millions before the transfer deadline.

Michael Edwards and Liverpool often plan many transfer windows ahead of their opponents.

And, with deadline day approaching on Tuesday, the Reds won’t be making any hasty decisions when the transfer season closes.

Indeed, the Reds’ recruitment of a kid from Fulham two years ago has proven to be crucial this summer.

Harvey Elliott has the potential to save the club millions of dollars.

Jurgen Klopp has welcomed the 18-year-old into the first team fold in recent weeks, and he has genuinely come of age.

The next intriguing new Liverpool partnership may be Harvey Elliott and Mohamed Salah.

Following his outstanding loan spell with Blackburn Rovers last season, there were initial concerns that another short-term move would be beneficial for his development, especially with Xherdan Shaqiri and Mohamed Salah ahead of him on the right flank.

However, so far in the new season, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has chosen to use his talents in more central positions. The former Fulham man has been transformed into a midfielder, giving the Reds an offensive edge in the center of the park.

Elliott, who came on as a late substitute for Naby Keita in Liverpool’s first game against Norwich, played in a rather wide position beside Salah as the two combined in the final few minutes.

Elliott seemed to continually get the ball on the half-turn as a shortcut to rush at the Clarets defense after being rewarded for his efforts with his first Premier League start the following week against Burnley.

On the Reds’ right side, the teenager launched many counter-attacking plays and combined fluidly with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Salah to propel the team ahead.

His game-defining moment came when he chest handled Virgil van Dijk’s famous 60-yard pass on the touchline and fed the ball inside to Alexander-Arnold, whose lofted pass set up Sadio Mane for the team’s second goal and ultimately clinched the victory.

Elliott has also seen Xherdan Shaqiri leave the club to join Lyon since his stellar role at Anfield, giving him more potential opportunities as a rotating option for Liverpool’s talismanic Egyptian.

With 11 assists and 7 goals for Blackburn as a wide forward in 2020/21, he was the third-highest assist producer in the Championship. “The summary has come to an end.”