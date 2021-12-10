Jurgen Klopp explains to Steven Gerrard what he needs to succeed him as manager of Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp has detailed what Steven Gerrard needs to accomplish in order to succeed him as Liverpool manager in the future.

After taking over at Aston Villa last month, the Reds great will make his first visit to Anfield in the opposing dugout this weekend, and is expected to return to his former club in the future.

After previously suggesting that it is difficult for a world-class player to become an amazing manager, the German cited Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola as examples of why he believes Gerrard is well-positioned to become a future Liverpool manager.

He joked with reporters, “I have no idea how that feels.” “When you walk into a locker room and the teammates exclaim, “Oh my God, it’s him!” I’m not sure.

“You must complete all of the steps. You must learn how to do the job. It helps if you are a world-class player because you have a solid grasp of football, but you must be prepared to do all the necessary steps.

“Most managers must take all of the necessary measures to understand the job, including learning about various needs in a single day.

“I’m not sure what Zidane did before he became manager of Real Madrid. I’m not sure if he played for Madrid B or not, but Pep played for Barcelona B, for example. He learned a lot there, even though it wasn’t for a long time.

“It’s all of these things, and you have to do them. That is the current scenario.

“There may be a few people out there who are complete football geniuses who also understand how the rest of the game works.

“It’s possible they exist, but it’s unlikely, so it makes perfect sense.

“It’s not simple; I didn’t say it couldn’t be done; nonetheless, you typically have to take a step back and go to work, like Stevie did.

"He began his career with the Rangers' youth squad before being offered a contract with the club. Rangers is a big club, and it was a big step for him right away, but he handled it brilliantly. As a result, he is now well-prepared." And, ahead of Gerrard's return to 'his club,' Klopp was full of praise for him, saying,