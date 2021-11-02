Jurgen Klopp believes he has found the solution to his Liverpool midfield dilemma.

Jurgen Klopp has traditionally used a horses for courses approach to assembling his Liverpool midfield.

But there have never been so many obstacles to overcome as there have been this season.

As he watched Naby Keita drop to the ground with a hamstring complaint after less than 20 minutes at Anfield on Saturday, the Reds boss gave a rueful shake of his head.

Klopp’s last men in the engine room were skipper Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones, who were joined by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain off the bench, once Keita had departed down the tunnel.

The trio’s ensuing troubles as they attempted in vain to gain control of the situation were at the heart of a dreadful Liverpool performance that ended in a 2-2 Premier League stalemate against Brighton.

Klopp, on the other hand, hasn’t shied away from making changes in the midfield this season.

The fact that the Henderson, Jones, and Keita trio that began at the weekend was the 11th different combination in 15 games is proof of it.

Klopp didn’t repeat a midfield formula until the ninth match, a Champions League trip to Porto, when Fabinho, Henderson, and Jones lined up for the second of three games in a row.

Only the trinity of Henderson, James Milner, and Keita, who started consecutive triumphs against Watford and Atletico Madrid last month, has started more than once for Liverpool.

The amazing outcomes that followed demonstrated the importance of familiarity.

Harvey Elliott has been out since suffering a serious ankle injury at Leeds United in September, Thiago Alcantara has been out since a calf injury the following week, Fabinho has been out since a knee issue at Atletico Madrid a fortnight ago, James Milner has been out since the win at United, and now Keita has been stricken.

When it became evident that Gini Wijnaldum would be leaving on a free transfer, the bustling treatment room generated predictable speculation about whether Liverpool made a mistake in not bolstering the eight engine room possibilities that emerged during pre-season.

Despite Wijnaldum’s unquestionable abilities, there are only a few in the Reds’ midfield at the moment. “The summary has come to an end.”