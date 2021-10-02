Jurgen Klopp, according to Rafa Benitez, sold a Liverpool player who could have been the finest in the world.

Former Liverpool teammate Glen Johnson believes Philippe Coutinho has the potential to be “literally the finest player in the world.”

The Reds transferred Coutinho to Barcelona for £142 million in January 2018, but the Brazilian playmaker has yet to replicate his Anfield heroics at the Nou Camp.

Due to his lack of form in Spain, the 29-year-old spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Bayern Munich, making only 12 La Liga appearances.

Despite his enormous skill, Johnson feels Coutinho’s struggles at Barcelona have been caused by pressure and a lack of belief.

Coutinho has failed to score or assist for Ronald Koeman’s side in five games this season, but Johnson feels he has the ability to turn things around and return to the top.

Johnson exclusively told Mirror Sport on behalf of bettingexpert.com, “Phil could be – and I told him this, I told him he could be the best player in the world, like literally the best player in the world.”

“However, I believe he lacks belief at times. I believe he did so well at Liverpool because he had Brendan’s arm around him on a regular basis, reminding him how terrific he was, and he bought into it.

“Whereas he could be a bit, sort of mentally assaulting himself at times, he would be unbeatable if he simply enjoyed himself and tried to play his own game.

“Getting to Barcelona is difficult. He went for a lot of money and played alongside world-class players at every position, and while we’ll never know why it didn’t work out, I believe he still has a lot to offer the game and a bright future ahead of him.”

During his five years on Merseyside, Coutinho scored 54 goals in 201 games for Liverpool and was regarded as one of the top players in Europe.

Johnson believes that the midfielder flourished at Anfield because he was allowed to have fun on the field.

“When he arrived to Barcelona, with the large price tag and all the other players, maybe he thought he had to perform, but he didn’t have that at Liverpool.

