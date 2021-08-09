‘Jupiter Hell’ is a turn-based, tactical roguelike ‘Doom’ for the ages.

“Jupiter Hell,” a fascinating turn-based roguelike game set on a space station plagued with every manner of cosmic evil, was recently launched by ChaosForge. The subtle graphics approach and “Doom”-inspired locations are obvious, but “Jupiter Hell” stands on its own thanks to a good gameplay loop and a rewarding take on turn-based shooting.

Players control a lone space marine against hordes of hellish foes, ranging from the conventional zombie to fireball-throwing imps and far greater demons down the road, in an isometric top-down view. The goal is to complete each procedurally generated level until you reach the final one.

“Jupiter Hell” provides players with a traditional arsenal of weapons, including pistols, shotguns, and machine guns, as well as heavier ordnance like chainguns, railguns, rocket launchers, and chainsaws, similar to “Doom.” The gameplay, however, is what truly distinguishes “Jupiter Hell” from the competition. It’s like a traditional roguelike game in that every move counts as a turn, and both the players and the AI take turns at the same time. There is no waiting for enemies to move like in games like “XCOM.” Instead, the action occurs in near-real-time, making every decision important and life-threatening.

At the outset of each run, you can pick between three classes: Marine, Scout, or Technician. Each one has its own set of skills and starting loadouts, and they may be specialized in a variety of ways, giving players lots of options to choose from.

PC users can only use the keyboard to conduct actions, just like in traditional roguelikes. The game may also be played with a controller, which boasts a remarkably well-designed control scheme for the genre.

The controls and the game itself are simple to pick up and play, making this a terrific title for just about anyone to pick up and play. Furthermore, the minimal system requirements mean that even low-end PCs by 2021 standards may run “Jupiter Hell.” ChaosForge has created a roguelike game that is intense and immensely enjoyable by combining the quick tempo of a shooter with the tactical requirements of a turn-based title.