Junet Mohamed Denies Claims of Sabotaging Raila’s 2022 Election Bid

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has forcefully rejected allegations made by allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of secretly collaborating with President William Ruto to undermine Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential campaign. The accusations, fueled by former UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala, allege that Junet, a senior figure in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), worked behind the scenes to sabotage the Azimio la Umoja coalition’s chances by leaking critical information to Ruto’s camp.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Junet dismissed the claims as “political garbage” and a desperate attempt to rewrite history. “These people are drowning in their own political irrelevance,” he said, adding that the allegations were nothing more than the “kicks of a dying horse.” Junet also challenged his accusers to produce any evidence of the supposed covert meetings, which he dismissed as fabrications. “If they have evidence, let them table it now,” he stated firmly.

Allegations and the Timing of the Attack

The allegations surfaced amidst ongoing political maneuvers as ODM plans for the upcoming 2027 elections. Malala’s claims that Junet was a “trojan horse” within Azimio, intentionally mismanaging election strategies to benefit Ruto, have stoked controversy on social media, with Raila Odinga’s supporters revisiting the painful memory of their narrow 2022 loss.

Junet, who had a key role in orchestrating the Azimio campaigns, rejected these claims as a targeted effort to create division within ODM. The accusations, he believes, are a result of bitterness from the Gachagua camp, which has been reeling from political setbacks, including the former Deputy President’s impeachment. “They are bitter losers trying to drag everyone into their political grave,” Junet remarked.

The timing of the accusations is particularly significant, as Raila Odinga shifts focus toward his bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship. With ODM at a crossroads in its internal restructuring, Junet’s swift denial of the sabotage claims is seen as an effort to protect his political future within the party.

As the opposition navigates its delicate transition, Junet’s fiery rebuttal aims to quell any doubts about his loyalty to Raila Odinga. The Suna East MP remains defiant, stating, “My record speaks for itself. I have never betrayed Raila Odinga, and I never will. These are just cheap lies from cheap politicians.” His stance is a testament to his unwavering commitment to his party and leader despite the ongoing political turbulence.