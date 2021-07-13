July 2021’s Best Upcoming PC Game Releases

There are a lot of amazing games coming out this year, and July has its fair share of titles worth anticipating. There are a lot more games in the Steam store that are almost ready to be released, so players who want to extend their game collections will have a lot to look forward to.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the most intriguing forthcoming games on Steam in July for players looking to branch out from the mainstream and explore unknown land.

“Midgard Tribes” is a story about a group of people that live in the

“Tribes of Midgard” combines the ARPG and survival genres in a unique way. This is a session-based Viking RPG for groups of up to ten people with plenty of loot and monsters to battle.

Players must defend a seed of the world tree Yggdrasil against an onslaught of monsters and Jotunns as revived Vikings. In either short, three-hour sessions or an unending survivor mode, explore procedurally-generated areas, acquire materials, create strong equipment, and fend off hordes of monsters with the power of the Norse gods.

On July 27, “Tribes of Midgard” will be released.

“Battlesector” is a Warhammer 40k game.

As one of the most recent video game entries in the “Warhammer 40k” franchise, “Battlesector” will let players to command either Tyranid or Space Marine armies in enormous turn-based battles that are authentic to the original table-top game’s general scale and feel.

Set on the shattered world of Baal Secundus, the Blood Angels chapter of Space Marines must fight against the invading Hive Fleet Leviathan in order to save the planet’s survival. In solo or multiplayer modes, players can form armies based on a point system and conduct war.

On July 22, “Warhammer 40k: Battlesector” will be released.

“The Ascension” is a film that tells the story of

This action shooter RPG is almost ready for release after years of development. “The Ascent” takes place in a futuristic cyberpunk environment in which players must break free from corporate slavery. In essence, the game is a looter-shooter with a major RPG component, allowing players to customize their characters’ appearance and playstyle.

Graphically, “The Ascent” is really lovely, and the world design is incredibly immersive. This is a must-have for aficionados of cyberpunk role-playing games.

On July 30, the game will be released.