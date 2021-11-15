Jude Riordan of ITV’s Coronation Street appeals for help in an intriguing career update.

With an amazing career announcement, Jude Riordan of Coronation Street has sent fans into a frenzy.

With his scene-stealing performances as Sam Blakeman, the 10-year-old from St Helens has wowed viewers of the long-running serial.

As he cope with the agony of losing his mother, Natasha, who was inadvertently shot during Super Soap Week, the young star has been a vital part of the heartbreaking tale.

Fans have been demanding for Jude to be recognized for his farewell address to his mother, and he has taken to Instagram to share the exciting news that he has been nominated for Best Soap Performance at the I Talk Telly Awards.