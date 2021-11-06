Joshua King admits to being an Everton supporter and explains his goal celebration against the Blues.

Joshua King has explained why he didn’t celebrate his recent hat trick against Everton with the opening goal.

After moving to Merseyside in January to provide backup and competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, the striker spent the second half of the 2020/21 season with the Blues.

However, under Carlo Ancelotti, the Norway international’s possibilities were limited, and he never made a start during his stint at the club.

Last month, King returned to Goodison Park with his new club Watford, when he scored a hat trick in a 5-2 victory for Claudio Ranieri’s side.

The Hornets midfielder has reflected on his time with the Blues once more, praising the club’s supporters for sending him individual messages during a difficult period.

As a result, the 29-year-old admitted that he didn’t celebrate his first goal against his former club last month, but that he allowed his emotions get the best of him for his other two goals.

“I was there for five months at Everton and never really got given an opportunity,” King told Watford’s official website.

“I was promised a lot before I got there, and when I stepped onto the pitch two weekends ago, I took it personally.”

“I recall fans on Instagram writing to me and telling me that I deserved a shot.

“The crowd were fantastic, which is why I didn’t really celebrate the first goal because the fans shared my sentiments.”

“Emotions got the best of me after that second goal, the 3-2 score. It was a pleasant day, but I wanted to demonstrate my abilities.

“When I woke up that day, I didn’t expect to score three.”

On Sunday afternoon, Watford will face Arsenal, while Everton will host Spurs at Goodison Park in their first home match since the Hornets’ humiliating setback.