Jose Enrique has identified a reinvigorated Liverpool player who can assist Mohamed Salah in his quest for a title.

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has voiced his joy at watching Sadio Mane return to form this season, believing that he and Mohamed Salah can lead the Reds to glory.

The Reds’ wing partnership each scored in the Premier League’s tense 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday, maintaining their good start to the 2021-22 season.

Salah has received a lot of attention recently as a result of his great goal-scoring exploits and the remarkable solo effort he scored versus City.

Mane, on the other hand, has recaptured some of his finest form after struggling to find his usual explosiveness and consistency during the previous campaign. This season, the 29-year-old has already scored four Premier League goals.

Liverpool will be without two key players after Watford’s plea for a modification was denied.

Enrique spoke to Stats Perform (h/t Goal ) about how the two are working together – Salah set up Mane’s opening goal on Sunday – and suggested that with both in form and in tandem, the Reds can make a serious run for major trophies this season.

“You know, [Liverpool] have been relying on [Salah and Mane] a lot,” he remarked.

“With [Roberto] Firmino in there as well, that’s the reality in the front three. But primarily through Mane and Salah, who, with the exception of Mane’s past season, have always been the team’s goal scorers.

“Obviously defensively, despite the fact that we have a lot of excellent players, midfielders, and everything. However, when it comes to scoring goals, we have always relied on Mane and Salah.

“Obviously, Salah has always been like this, and he was still putting up figures last season. However, seeing Mane at his finest is a sight to behold. These two guys, I believe, might make all the difference in whether we fight for something or not.”

While it is still early in the season, Liverpool appears to be in a strong position to compete for trophies, since they are playing as well as any team in Europe.

However, the Reds' team isn't as deep as some of their title rivals'.