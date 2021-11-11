Jordan Pickford’s reaction to an England inquiry from Aaron Ramsdale exemplifies the Everton goalkeeper’s biggest improvement.

Jordan Pickford is in a very different situation than he was a year ago heading into the November international break.

For the first time in the Premier League since joining Everton in the summer of 2017, the England international was dropped at a club level in November 2020.

Pickford received a reminder from then-boss Carlo Ancelotti that he needed to improve his form after three seasons as an ever-present in the Premier League.

A few weeks later, the Everton goalkeeper represented his country at an international level, at a time when many supporters across the country believed someone else should take over the No. 1 spot.

Nick Pope and Dean Henderson were the two players pushing the former Sunderland goalkeeper at the time, although Pickford started all three of Gareth Southgate’s team’s games in that month.

The Everton star was still the main man by the time the European Championships rolled around, and he cemented his place with a fantastic tournament last summer.

Pickford is once again facing doubts from some places about whether he should start for England, but this time the doubts are completely unwarranted.

Following a massive uproar over a save the Arsenal star recently made against Leicester City, Aaron Ramsdale has become the newest flavor-of-the-month in terms of players battling Pickford for the No.1 shirt.

Pickford offered a mature and balanced reaction when asked about the Gunners goalkeeper in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live.

“He’s a fantastic guy, Rammers, and I’m thrilled that he’s flying,” he said.

“I’m watching the games, and he’s throwing worldies at Leicester!” But that’s exactly what you’re looking for. He’s a teammate and a friend of yours.

“You don’t want them to be having a bad time; you want them to be having a fantastic time.” That, I believe, is what we all want as a country: people looking out for one another.

“The same goes for Sam [Johnstone].” We’re all competing for the same badge: England.

“We get along great, we exercise hard, and we push each other at the gym.” And it brings out the best in each of us. “If we play together.” “The summary comes to an end.”