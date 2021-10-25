Jordan Henderson praises Ibrahima Konate for his “amazing” performance and emphasizes the difference between Liverpool fans.

Jordan Henderson praised Ibrahima Konate’s “amazing” performance, emphasizing the impact Liverpool supporters have on Jurgen Klopp’s team.

As the Reds romped to an unprecedented 5-0 Premier League triumph against Manchester United on Sunday, Konate made only his third appearance since his £36 million summer signing from RB Leipzig.

With Joel Matip on the bench, the 22-year-old was picked over Joe Gomez to hold Cristiano Ronaldo at bay with Virgil van Dijk at centre-back.

With Konate in the team, Liverpool are yet to surrender a goal, and Reds captain Henderson said: “He was fantastic, in my opinion.

“It’s difficult because we have a number of excellent centre-backs, but I felt he was outstanding.

“You have to be to have a clean sheet at Old Trafford, so I’m thrilled for him and delighted for the squad in terms of a clean sheet, which I thought was important for us and which we need to continue.”

“We were frustrated to concede two in midweek after going 2-0 up, so we knew we wanted to attempt to keep a clean sheet today, which I felt was really excellent for us.”

“And, of course, we scored some incredible goals, which is what everyone likes to see.”

Salah’s hat-trick, along with goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota, gave Liverpool a second consecutive victory at Old Trafford, following a 4-2 victory in May.

However, that game was played in front of an empty stadium, but the current victory was greeted with jubilation by the 3,000 Reds fans who had traveled from all around the country.

“With the people in the stadium, it’s completely different,” Henderson added. “Now that we have fans again, we can appreciate it a lot more.”

“We’ve played in stadiums with no one in them; it’s a whole different game.

“It’s fantastic to have the supporters back, and it was even better to win in front of a sold-out crowd.”

“Incredible,” Henderson remarked of Salah to liverpoolfc.com. I don’t have much to contribute, but he is a unique player.

“Hopefully he can keep scoring goals, working hard for the team, and playing the way he is because he is for a long, long time in this run of games.””

