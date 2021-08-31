Jordan Henderson has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, putting an end to uncertainty.

Henderson has signed a new contract with Liverpool that will keep him at the club until 2025.

According to sources, Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is considering quitting the club after failing to reach an agreement on a new contract.

However, following successful negotiations, the 31-year-old midfielder could now stay at the club for up to 14 years after joining for £16 million from Sunderland in the summer of 2011.

Liverpool have spent the summer trying to keep the nucleus of Jurgen Klopp’s squad, with Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Andy Robertson, and Virgil van Dijk all signing new long-term deals.

Caoimhin Kelleher and Harvey Elliott, as well as goalkeeper Adrian, have signed new contracts.

Henderson has made 394 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 49 goals in the process, and has led them to Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs.

In 2012, he won the League Cup, and in 2019, he was voted Footballer of the Year.