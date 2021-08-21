Jordan Henderson has sent a stern message to Liverpool fans in response to the disrespectful chanting.

Jordan Henderson has echoed his manager’s request for Liverpool fans to refrain from using homophobic chants.

Last Saturday, Liverpool issued a statement condemning the “offensive and unacceptable” homophobic chants heard during their 3-0 win over Norwich City.

Billy Gilmour, the Canaries’ on-loan midfielder, and his parent club Chelsea were singled out by several in the away section.

Jurgen Klopp brought Paul Amann, the creator of Liverpool LGBT+ supporters organization Kop Outs, to the club’s AXA Training Centre to discuss the week’s chants.

During their conversation, Klopp advised all Liverpool fans to stop singing the tunes, calling everyone who does so a “idiot.”

Henderson has now used his programme notes to give the same message to Reds fans ahead of the Burnley fixture.

“Again, I was watching on TV, so I didn’t hear first-hand the vitriol directed at Billy Gilmour because of his relationship with Chelsea,” he wrote.

“However, after the game, I noticed that our LGBT+ fan group, Kop Outs, had rightfully called the song bigoted. The club and other powerful groups, notably Spirit of Shankly, rapidly backed this up.

“I won’t say what the precise chant is, but I believe most – if not all – of those reading this will understand what I’m talking about. On behalf of the team, I’d want to echo what the club has said and express our entire solidarity with Kop Outs and all football fans who feel our club and game should be a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere for all.

“This club is synonymous with support, and this is due to the impact our fans have had on and off the field, as evidenced by our history and successes.

“As a result, it wouldn’t make sense for me or any of the fellas to try to instruct our fans what to sing or, more importantly, what not to sing. The above-mentioned chant, however, is an exception.

“It doesn’t help us as a team because it doesn’t focus on ourselves, it doesn’t boost the players, and it doesn’t enhance our reputation.”

“The summary comes to an end.”