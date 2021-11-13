Jordan Henderson and Harry Styles are fans of this Chinese eatery.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool FC is one of the celebs that has visited a Chinese restaurant located less than an hour from Liverpool.

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift, as well as TV stars such as Coronation Street cast members, have visited Fortune City.

Former One Direction member Harry Styles visited on a date with music superstar Taylor Swift, and went on to namecheck the venue in an interview, according to owner Brian Ho. “He notably brought Taylor Swift for a supper a few years ago and occasionally comes in with friends and family,” he said.

“It’s always good when someone names us as their favorite restaurant, especially someone as well-known as Harry.”

Celebrities appear to be fans of the Chinese restaurant on London Road in Holmes Chapel, which serves ‘genuine’ Chinese cuisine. Mr. Ho founded the restaurant in 1985 and continues to use ‘tweaked’ versions of his father’s recipes.

“I believe it is that level of genuineness that draws all of our consumers, whether they are in the public spotlight or not,” he said.

“It’s something I keep in mind every time we introduce a new dish, to retain Fortune City Chinese Restaurant as an authentic Chinese restaurant you’d find in China, right here in Cheshire,” says the chef.

“We have a few television guests, and quite often stars from Coronation Street or television presenters,” he added.

“They’re all extremely kind people who are glad to sign autographs or pose for photos with other guests, but because they’re usually out with their families, we try to give them some privacy so they can enjoy their evening.”

But, in addition to hosting celebrities, the restaurant’s owner says he loves his “loyal” clients who have supported him “from the start.” “Our customers have been very devoted and supportive to us from the beginning; many of them still dine at Fortune City today, and their children now have their own families and are Fortune City patrons as well,” he said.

“On this journey with us, they’ve all become friends, and that’s something that. ”

