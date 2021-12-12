Jonjoe Kenny provides his honest opinion on Everton’s prospects and exit.

Jonjoe Kenny has provided an open and honest appraisal of his Everton prospects and a possible departure in the near future.

So far this season, the defender has only made three appearances, with his solitary Premier League outing coming as a substitute against Aston Villa in September.

When fit, Seamus Coleman has been the Blues’ starting right back for the bulk of the season, and a right back is widely expected to be a priority transfer target in either January or the summer.

Despite his disappointment, Kenny isn’t angry about not having opportunities and hasn’t ruled out the possibility of being forced to search elsewhere for his chance.

Transfermarkt quoted him as saying: “Bitter is not the right word. Off the pitch, I have a great relationship with him [Coleman].

“However, it might be aggravating at times since I want to play as much as possible. But he, too, wants the same goal, so this has simply been a part of my journey thus far.

“Every team in the world has competition, and you must face it. It also improves your performance.

“I despise not being able to play, and not being on the field right now is driving me mad. Right now, the only thing I can do is offer everything I have and maintain my best performance.

“Every day, I push myself to earn more playing time, and I’m willing to go above and beyond to assist my team on the field.

“If this is not possible at a certain moment in time at your home club, then as a professional player, you must be willing to pursue a different path for your growth in order to return to doing what you love: being on the field.”

Kenny has spent the last two seasons on loan, flourishing at Schalke in 2019/20 before joining Celtic for the second half of the previous campaign.

The right defender has stated that he would have like to continue with the Bundesliga club at the time, before going through his most trying period.

“It was a difficult time for me,” Kenny admitted.

“However, within one season,” the summary concludes.”