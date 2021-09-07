Joe Gomez of Liverpool has received a recall warning from England manager Gareth Southgate.

Joe Gomez has been told by Gareth Southgate that he will be “very cautious” before recalling him to the England squad.

Gomez has just recently returned to action after missing the entire month of November due to a significant knee injury he sustained while on international duty with England.

The former Charlton Athletic defender had to have surgery on his patella tendon, which forced him to sit out the game alongside Reds colleague Virgil van Dijk.

Gomez was forced to miss Euro 2020 as a result of his recovery, having previously been forced to miss England’s World Cup campaign in 2018 owing to injury.

Last season’s setback came little over a year after the defender broke his lower leg in a 3-1 victory against Burnley at Turf Moor.

While playing for England Under-21s in October 2015, Gomez suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Prior to his injury last season, Gomez was a first-choice player for both club and country, with Southgate a fan.

However, Van Dijk and Joel Matip have started at the back for Liverpool so far this season, and Southgate wants to see Gomez play more minutes for his club before bringing him back into the England fold.

“We maintained in touch with Joe during his rehab,” he stated. When we put Joe back in, we’d be extremely cautious.

“Getting his recuperation from that injury correct is crucial, and he needs to be established in with Liverpool with plenty of minutes on the pitch and feeling comfortable with everything before we consider picking him with us.

“But he’s a boy we really like, and it’s nice to see him so close and accessible for selection.”