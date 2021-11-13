Jobs with starting salaries of more than £30k are available right now.

If you’re looking for a new work, there are lots of opportunities for individuals with qualifications and experience that put them in the £30k+ range.

Jobs at Liverpool’s top universities are among them, as are positions with local governments and social care providers.

It is usually a good idea to apply early because some openings are filled quickly if the employer receives a large number of applications.

However, this is only a glimpse, and new jobs are being listed all the time.

Liverpool University is a public research university in Liverpool, England.

Salary range: £35,327 to £40,928 per annumClosing date: November 30 (the vacancy may close early if it is deemed enough applications have been received)

This is a new position within the International Recruitment Team, assuming a managerial position.

At the undergraduate level, the university has extremely specific growth targets for foreign recruitment. At this level of study, the major goal of the function is to plan and influence campaigns and programs.

A relevant work experience in a higher education student recruitment function is required for this position (with evidence of some international exposure). You’ll also need to be adaptable in your approach and be willing to travel extensively (up to 6-8 weeks) and work outside of normal business hours (evenings and weekends) on occasion.

Please go here for more information and to apply.

Liverpool John Moores University is a university in Liverpool, England.

Annual Salary: £34,304 – £40,927

The deadline for submissions is November 21st.

The Student Wellbeing Team is the first point of contact for LJMU students who have concerns about their schoolwork, mental health, or well-being.

The wellbeing service will be delivered under the supervision of the team leader. They will be responsible for overseeing the team on a daily basis, providing casework direction, and ensuring that the team is recognized as an authoritative resource for all topics connected to wellbeing.

To perform this function effectively, you must have prior experience working with clients with complex needs and a thorough understanding of the breadth of issues affecting students’ well-being, as well as related policies and legislation.

Please go here for more information and to apply.

Salary: £30,451 – £32,234. Knowsley Borough CouncilSalary: £30,451 – £32,234.