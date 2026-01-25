Jewellery Surge Fuels Retail Growth in December Amid Tough Economy

Online jewellery sales helped defy economic challenges, contributing to a 0.4% rise in UK retail figures for December. While many traditional sectors struggled, the demand for gold and silver jewellery provided a much-needed lifeline for the industry.

The festive season proved difficult for many high street retailers, with department stores and clothing outlets reporting a 0.9% decline in sales. However, a notable increase in online jewellery sales highlighted a shift towards investment-grade items, as consumers opted for precious metals over temporary, fast-fashion gifts. This trend reflects a broader movement where uncertainty has driven both investors and shoppers toward the safety of gold.

Gold as Investment, Not Just a Gift

Online sales saw a remarkable 4.2% increase in volume during December, highlighting a shift in consumer behavior. High-value items such as engagement rings and gold chains are now seen not only as gifts but also as stores of value. An Office for National Statistics (ONS) statistician noted that while physical stores suffered, digital platforms saw thriving trade. “People are buying gold not just as a gift, but as a store of value,” they remarked.

Globally, the rising price of gold, nearing record highs of $3,000 per ounce (approximately KES 387,000), has led to a shift in purchasing patterns. In Nairobi, local gold traders have reported strong interest despite the high prices, mirroring the UK trend of gold jewellery becoming a dual-purpose purchase: a cherished accessory and a valuable asset.

While online stores and supermarkets enjoyed growth, household goods and clothing stores continued to struggle. The “Lipstick Effect”—where consumers splurge on small luxuries during downturns—appears to have evolved into what might now be called the “Gold Earring Effect.”

2025 saw a modest 1.3% increase in retail sales overall, suggesting a slow recovery from the pandemic’s economic impact. Despite this, the sector remains below pre-COVID levels, signaling that it has not yet fully bounced back.

Looking ahead, economists caution that the increase in December sales may not be sustainable. High interest rates and cost-of-living pressures continue to weigh on disposable income, raising doubts about the long-term health of the retail market.

Market Implications

For retailers, the message is clear: offering niche, high-value products will be essential for staying resilient in an uncertain economy. Consumers are still spending, but their purchases are more focused and calculated than in the past. Retailers who can offer “assets” rather than “clutter” will likely perform better moving forward.

While the sparkle of December jewellery sales provided a temporary boost, addressing the underlying structural challenges in the global retail sector will require more than just the allure of precious metals.