Jenny Ryan is switching from The Chase to a completely different television position.

Jenny Ryan of The Chase made a guest appearance on Monday in a completely different position.

The Vixen is well recognized for her knowledge and appearances on the renowned ITV show The Chase.

On Channel 4’s lunchtime show Steph’s Packed Lunch today, the 39-year-old was demonstrating another talent.

The EncroChat gang made £182,000 from their cocaine and heroin business.

Jenny went on the show to demonstrate how to make her own kind of bread and butter pudding, dubbed “Paddington pudding.”

The quizzer kept cool in the kitchen while chatting with hosts Steph McGovern and Denise Van Outen, wearing a black patterned top and thick-rimmed spectacles.

She names it “Paddington Pudding” since she enjoyed Paddington Bear as a kid and because the dish incorporates marmalade.

“Paddington teaches niceness, civility, and curiosity,” the Chaser remarked.

“In adult life, I try to imitate him, and I consume a lot of marmalade.”

Jenny explained that it’s based on bread and butter pudding, but she’s “poshed it up and added the Paddington element,” as well as a Peruvian liquor for a kick.

Jenny told presenter Steph about how she is playing Glinda in the Wizard Of Oz Spectacular this year in a panto.

The TV personality also revealed that they are filming The Chase once more and that she hopes to see another season of Beat the Chasers.

Jenny responded, “Yeah, we are extremely competitive among ourselves, Mark keeps a massive track of stats,” when asked if all The Chasers are competitive.

Jenny’s pudding was described as “wonderful” and “comfort pudding” by Steph and Denise.