Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox have sparked rumors following the most recent show.

Jenny and Lee did not appear on tonight’s episode of Gogglebox, which disappointed viewers.

The cast members discussed Strictly Come Dancing and The Love Trap, but their best pals were absent for the whole show.

Meanwhile, a new family, Simon and Jane, joined the show as brother and sister.

Aidan’s comeback as Johnny drowns has left Coronation Street viewers in tears.

Jenny and Lee’s absence, on the other hand, confused admirers.

“Where are Jenny and Lee this week?” Mark tweeted.

“Where are Jenny and Lee?” Amy inquired.

Mandy wrote on Twitter: “Please put the phone on hold. Jenny and @leegogglebox aren’t on # Gogglebox tonight?” “Is it only me who’s wondering where Jenny and Lee are?” Bella asked. Jenny and Lee were not filming this week, according to a Gogglebox fan website.

Lee appeared to be on vacation with his companion Steve on Instagram.

Jenny and Lee are one of the most popular couples on the show, recording Gogglebox from Lee’s motorhome near Hull.

Since joining the hit series in 2014, the best buddies have continued to provide funny comments on the shows that dominate our screens.

Jenny was the landlady and Lee was a regular at the tavern where the friends met.