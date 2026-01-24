Jeff Koinange Calls Out TikToker Over “Fake” Accent in Viral Moment

Kenyan journalist Jeff Koinange has sparked a viral moment after playfully roasting a TikToker over his exaggerated accent during an encounter in Nairobi. The humorous exchange, captured on video, has ignited a broader conversation on the pressures of authenticity and the culture of “shrubbing,” where individuals adopt artificial accents to appear more sophisticated.

The Viral Moment

The video, which has garnered significant attention on TikTok, shows Koinange, the host of “Oh My!” engaging with a fan who tried to impress the media personality with a heavy, transatlantic-sounding accent. The fan, known on social media as @ballerioz, greeted Jeff while approaching his iconic Mercedes G-Wagon in a sharp suit, saying, “Hello Jeff, how are you doing today?”

However, Koinange was quick to spot the fake accent and responded with a burst of laughter, calling out the TikToker. “You are faking it! You are from here! Why are you speaking like that?” Koinange remarked, much to the amusement of onlookers. The TikToker tried to defend himself, claiming to be from Mombasa, but the celebrity wasn’t convinced. “Ongea vizuri bana!” (Speak properly, man!), he added, ending the exchange in raucous laughter.

The Shrubbing Culture

Kenyan social media users quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to dissect the encounter, mocking the phenomenon of “shrubbing.” This term refers to the practice of mimicking foreign accents, often to sound wealthier or more cultured. The humorous clip has since become a symbol of authenticity in a digital age filled with facades.

Adding to the comedy, the TikToker’s claim of being from Mombasa only seemed to reinforce the joke. The coastal city’s accent is well-known for its Swahili-heavy pronunciation, making the TikToker’s apparent American twang all the more conspicuous. The situation highlighted the divide between the authentic coastal speech and the imitation of globalized accents.

For Koinange, known for his distinctive CNN-influenced accent, this moment was also a reminder of how accents can impact social perceptions in Kenyan society. In Nairobi, a person’s accent can often determine their social standing, making the desire to “sound rich” a real cultural phenomenon. With his comment to “speak properly,” Koinange subtly urged the fan—and others in the audience—to embrace their true selves in a world that often prioritizes appearances.

The encounter not only showcased Koinange’s well-known sense of humor but also reinforced his status as a pop culture figure who effortlessly bridges the gap between the elite and the everyday Kenyan. As the country continues to grapple with its own identity in an increasingly globalized world, this viral moment served as a refreshing, lighthearted reminder to stay authentic.