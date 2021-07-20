Jeff Bezos is being chastised for the high cost of space travel.

Jeff Bezos stated after his Blue Origin rocket journey into space on Tuesday that the business has already sold $100 million in tickets for passenger rides to space, adding to the criticism and mixed assessments of his flight.

Before his departure, Bezos was asked how he felt about critics who accused him of providing “joyrides for the wealthy,” and “who say you should be spending your time, money, and energy trying to address problems here on Earth,” in an interview with CNBC.

“Well, I think they’re mostly correct; we need to do both. Bezos said, “We have a lot of problems here on Earth, and we have to work on them.”

This comes as opponents pounced on Bezos’ flight on Twitter and other platforms, claiming that it was a wasteful waste of his billions, which could have been put to better use on the ground.

Half of our population lives paycheck to paycheck in the richest country on the earth, with people battling to feed themselves and visit a doctor — but hey, the world’s wealthiest men are out in space!

Yes. It’s past time for billionaires to be taxed.

The cost of “New Shepard” rocket seats has remained a secret, with the sole hint of a price being a ticket for one seat on the inaugural trip being auctioned off for $28 million.

Blue Origin is now planning two additional trips to space using the passenger rocket. The missions’ exact dates have yet to be announced.

Despite the fact that many people were skeptical of the money spent, Bezos told CNBC that he believes the work being done with his other rocket will benefit the Earth and future efforts to aid it.

Bezos is launching a new $100 million prize for “courage and civility.”

