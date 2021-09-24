Jawwaal and Epic Endeavour have the potential to be Saturday scorers.

On the final Saturday of Flat action of the season at Haydock Park on Saturday afternoon, can win the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap) (2.40pm).

The bet365 Cambridgeshire Handicap (Heritage Handicap) (3.40pm) at Newmarket, on the other hand, might produce another big-priced winner.

Jawwaal, trained by Michael Dods, is in good condition and can win his third race of the season in the five-furlong sprint on Merseyside.

In June and July, the six-year-old won twice at Doncaster.

When sixth at Ascot, he wasn’t far behind the reopposing, and his close fourth behind the reopposing in a big-field handicap at York was another solid effort.

He was fourth again, having been defeated barely a length earlier this month over the same course and distance, with Copper Knight second behind him, who also lines up again.

All three horses should return to the starting line, but they’d be better off in the weights today. This time, Jawwaal, the Dods’ stablemate who won this race last year, may come out on top.

The main handicap feature this weekend in the Cambridgeshire at Headquarters is as competitive as ever, with 35 riders standing up for a chance to win.

It’s difficult to rule out practically any horse after a 100-1 winner in 2004, a 40-1 scorer in 2011, a 50-1 in 2017, and last year’s first home, the returning – touted in this column at 40-1.

Majestic Dawn, ridden by Warrington jockey Paul Hanagan a year ago, should run well again this time with fellow Liverpool FC William Buick.

However, despite having a good high draw in 34, he is 10 pounds heavier this time and may have to settle for a supporting role.

Epic Endeavour, backed at roughly 80-1, by Willie Muir and Chris Grassick, might cause another major upset and win.

The four-year-old, who will be ridden by Nicole Currie, the niece of former Liverpool FC great Steve Nicol, will be stepping up to 1m1f for the first time, and it might help him progress even more.

Last season, Epic Endeavour won three times, but this year he has only gotten his head in the door once.