Jarrod Bowen has issued a transfer warning to Liverpool in the wake of Jurgen Klopp’s interest.

Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman believes the Reds are wasting their time in trying to sign West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen.

Although Declan Rice and Michail Antonio have gotten the majority of the attention during the Hammers’ remarkable start to the season, Bowen has been one of their most consistent performances.

The former Hull City midfielder, who can play on either flank or behind the centre-forward, is a lively presence in attack and has already contributed two goals and four assists in the Premier League this season.

When you combine his technical abilities with his work ethic off the ball, it’s no surprise that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has expressed his admiration for the 24-year-old.

“I like Bowen a lot,” the Reds manager remarked ahead of their encounter before the international break. “He came up from Hull and didn’t waste any time demonstrating what kind of player he can be in the Premier League.” He took significant steps.” Bowen had two assists and was a constant threat as West Ham triumphed 3-2, and it’s known that he’s one of a number of targets for Liverpool ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

However, McManaman told horseracing.net that he’s not sure if a trade for Bowen would be beneficial to the Reds or the player at this time.

“He’s a very good player,” he remarked. He’s doing incredibly well right now, but if he signed with Liverpool tomorrow, he wouldn’t be able to play.

“At the moment, I don’t understand the sense of it.” It may be a fantastic opportunity for him to play for Liverpool, but he will not be able to overtake Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, or Diogo Jota.

“Having a large number of players is always wonderful, and I’m sure the manager would love to have 25 experienced internationals, but football isn’t like that.” Bowen is having a fantastic season for a club that is in contention for the Champions League. “At the present, Liverpool does not.” “The summary comes to an end.”