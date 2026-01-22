Japan’s Nuclear Revival Stumbles After Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Shutdown

Just hours after its historic restart, the world’s largest nuclear power plant, Kashiwazaki-Kariwa, has been forced to suspend operations due to a critical control rod alarm, casting doubt on Japan’s ambitious return to nuclear energy.

The Sudden Halt

Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) shut down Reactor No. 6 at the facility after the alarm sounded during the startup process. The reactor, the first to be brought online since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, had been offline for 15 years before being restarted. TEPCO insists that the reactor remains “stable” and that no radiation leak occurred, but the incident has dealt a significant blow to public confidence in the utility’s ability to operate its nuclear plants safely.

The timing of the shutdown is particularly damaging. The reactor had only operated for less than a day before the alarm triggered the suspension. This setback comes as Japan’s government is pushing for nuclear power to play a major role in its energy strategy, aiming to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and lower carbon emissions.

Public Scrutiny and Trust Issues

Local residents in Niigata, where the plant is located, have expressed growing concerns about the safety of the plant’s restart. With 60% of the local population opposed to the reactor’s return, the control rod issue has only deepened public mistrust of TEPCO, the same company responsible for the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. Many are now questioning how the utility could guarantee the long-term safety of the plant after such a short operational period.

“They told us it was safe,” said Yumiko Abe, a local resident, adding, “If they can’t keep it running for 24 hours without an alarm, how can we trust them for 40 years?”

TEPCO has announced that the suspension is indefinite as an investigation into the incident continues. While the company emphasizes that the reactor was stable and that there is no immediate risk, the optics of the failure have raised doubts about the viability of Japan’s nuclear revival. As the global nuclear industry experiences a renaissance, Japan’s reliance on nuclear energy faces a new chapter of skepticism and repair.