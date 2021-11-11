Jane McDonald of Loose Women is in tears as she speaks out about her fiance’s untimely death.

Jane McDonald sobbed for the first time in two years during her appearance on Loose Women.

The iconic ITV afternoon show welcomed the fan favorite back to tell her heartbreaking story about her fiance’s death.

The 58-year-old fought to keep her emotions in check as she shared her grief over the loss of her husband, Ed Rothe, who died of lung cancer in March at the age of 67.

She stated, ” “He was stunning. Because that wasn’t Ed, I don’t want to be sad for the rest of my life. Ed was handsome, he was golden, and he smiled a lot.

“I get to do the first interview, and I couldn’t ask for a finer group of people to work with.”

Ed was a member of the Searchers and had a late-teens romance with Jane before they drifted away.

“27 years apart,” Jane remarked of their romance when they were younger. I merely went out for a loaf of bread because I knew he needed to go do his rock and roll.

“He was with Liquid Gold at the time, and he was fantastic; he’s a stunning man. ‘I’ll never keep him,’ a part of me thought.

“He was a great star, and I was a barmaid. And one day, I decided, ‘I’ll go ahead and let him be a superstar,’ which he did.” Jane was urged by a member of the Loose Women make-up team to speak to Ed when he was making an appearance at the This Morning studios in 2008, and the two resumed their romance.

Jane expressed herself as follows: “Donna brought me up to the This Morning green room to see him. I’d seen him on the monitor and had been alone for a long, so I felt a little like Miss Havisham’s ‘old maid’… So she [Donna] replied, ‘Come on, walk over to him and say hello.'” She hauled me up to the This Morning green room, and all I did was walk in, where he scooped me up and spun me around, and that was the end of it.” Jane revealed that once Ed was diagnosed with lung cancer, she had to take a nursing crash course.

"One thing I'm grateful about as well, because it was in," she stated.

