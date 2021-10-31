Jammie Dodgers and Wagon Wheels were previously based in this Merseyside town.

Cadbury Bros Ltd began construction on a factory in Moreton in 1952 in the hopes of rebuilding Merseyside following WWII, when the region had the highest level of enemy bombing outside of London and high unemployment.

Cadbury’s expansion was stifled after the war for a variety of reasons, including sweet rationing and restrictions on industrial construction in the Midlands.

Cadbury’s had its own architect, C J Wilkinson, who collaborated with J M Murtagh and J C Holt to design the factory and entrance on Pasture Road.

The landscaping and water feature were developed by Sir Geoffrey Jellicoe.

The factory and its environs were completed in 1954, and Mrs Lawrence Cadbury officially opened it on September 17th.

The plant was taken over by Burton’s in 1986, and it now refines chocolate for Cadbury’s as well as producing its own brands such Wagon Wheels and Jammie Dodgers.

Unfortunately, it was not to last, and the facility closed in 2011, resulting in the loss of 342 jobs.

However, on the guidance of Historic England, the water feature constructed for Cadbury’s was designated as Grade II by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport in 2020.

The stream, which was created to operate as a physical barrier as well as a decorative feature for employees and tourists to enjoy, was a modern rendition of an 18th century ha-ha.

The factory buildings sat empty for more than a decade before being demolished to make way for Jellicoe Gardens, a new development developed by Bellway Homes and Ashberry Homes.

There will be 259 dwellings on the property, ranging in size from two-bed semis to four-bed detached homes. 233 of the homes will be for private sale, with the rest being ‘affordable’.

Bellway has announced a contribution of about £350,000 to the local community, which will be used to fund new football pitches, roads, and enhancements to the adjacent Moreton train station.

