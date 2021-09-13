Jamie Grimwood, who has been missing for a long time, has been identified as the man found dead.

Jamie Grimwood has been identified as the man who was discovered deceased.

The Runcorn man, 23, has been missing since Monday, August 23, when he was last seen in the Flint area of North Wales.

After the father was last seen at an ATS garage on Chester Road in Flint, North Wales police started a large search.

On Saturday, September 11, authorities uncovered a body on grounds near where he went missing.

According to North Wales Live, the man has been identified as Jamie Grimwood.

“Tonight sadly we have found Jamie and unfortunately it wasn’t the result we had all hoped for,” Christopher Day said on the Remembering Jamie Grimwood website.

“We have no idea what happened in Jamie’s final moments, and we are heartbroken.

“As a family, we are really appreciative for all of the assistance and support we have received.

“We’d like to take some time as a family right now, and we hope everyone can appreciate it.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you all again.”

Hundreds of tributes to Mr Grimwood have been paid online, and a GoFundMe page has been put up in Jamie’s memory, with over £1,500 already contributed to help his family.

“On behalf of the people of Flint, we have put up this page exclusively to help lessen Jamie’s family’s suffering and stress,” the page said.

“As a community, Flint always finds a way to come together and aid and support those who are in need.

“Thank you to everyone who assisted with the hunt, sharing his photo, and spreading the word.

“We all appreciate each and every one of you; reading all of your kind remarks is reassuring.

“On Saturday, September 11th, Jamie was located, and while it was not the outcome we had hoped for, we are finally able to lay him to rest.

“Jamie was a loving son, brother, nephew, grandson, and father to his young son William. He was a bright, inviting, honest young man.

“Because Jamie was missing for such a long time, the entire family had to take time off work to look for him, so we’re reaching out to everyone who can help.”

