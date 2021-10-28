James Sunderland and Pyramid Head Blight Skin Revealed in ‘Dead by Daylight’ Update

For the second time, Dead by Daylight has returned to Silent Hill, with a new look for Pyramid Head and the addition of James Sunderland to the asymmetrical multiplayer game.

The first bundle of Silent Hill-themed DLC (licensed by Konami) for Dead by Daylight was published in June 2020. Midwich Elementary School was introduced as a claustrophobic setting for online battles, while Cheryl Mason from Silent Hill 3 was added as a playable survivor in this special chapter.

The addition of the franchise’s mascot, Pyramid Head, to the killer roster, where he now sits with iconic horror monsters like Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, and Leatherface, was certainly the biggest appeal.

Dead by Daylight has already gone on to other crossovers (most recently with the Hellraiser IP), but it has continued to update its Silent Hill collection on a regular basis. In September 2020, for example, Cybil Bennett emerged as an alternate costume for Cheryl Mason.

After more than a year, there has been another major update, just in time for Halloween. Fans will be treated to a new “Blight” style for Pyramid Head as well as a James Sunderland cosmetic choice on this occasion.

Blight on the Pyramid Head Outfit

Pyramid Head (a.k.a. The Executioner) had a couple of alternate outfits in Dead by Daylight, but his most recent appearance is extremely nasty.

The demonic being is eaten by pustules that are bleeding orange sap, making it a “very rare” costume. It’s part of a set of matching skins for other killers, including The Trapper, The Doctor, and The Huntress, that were previously released. The main premise is that these folks have all been afflicted with a “putrid serum,” which has led them to mutate and go insane.

The Pyramid Head Blight outfit costs 1,080 auric cells with a 10% discount at the time of writing. For the sake of comparison, this works out to just under $10.

Skin James Sunderland

James Sunderland is a fan favorite, having starred in the highly acclaimed Silent Hill 2 as the protagonist (a game that, alongside Dead by Daylight itself, appeared in our list of the scariest horror releases of all time).

While it’s understandable that people are anxious to play as this legendary hero, it’s important to keep your expectations in check. James, after all. This is a condensed version of the information.