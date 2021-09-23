James Rodriguez has left Everton, Serge Aurier has spoken, and your Everton questions have been answered.

Everton’s Carabao Cup campaign came to an end against Queens Park Rangers this week, while James Rodriguez finalized a transfer to Qatari club Al Rayyan for an unknown price.

Everton journalist Phil Kirkbride answered questions from The Washington Newsday readers on all the latest Goodison Park news on Wednesday; here are some of the highlights of his answers.

Keep an eye out for future Q&As with Phil to get answers to your queries.

It’s fair to say that signing James in the first place was predicated on short-term considerations, but it was a choice largely influenced by Carlo Ancelotti’s wishes. Rodriguez’s signing did not fit with the club’s overall plan of only spending major amounts of money (in this case, salary) on players between the ages of 18 and 25. The club, on the other hand, wanted to provide Ancelotti with a player he was convinced he needed. His decision to uproot and go has exacerbated the situation.

In terms of Latin American brand identification, the club stated that James’ arrival in September only hastened their objectives in that region. However, James’ departure would not help in this sense.

I believe James would have been a part of a few squads here and there if he hadn’t been on the edge of a move to Qatar and would have been with the squad until at least January. And it’s possible that I’m being overly optimistic in that sense. I’m not sure when Benitez told James he was free to leave, but it was shortly after his arrival. Benitez recognizes his talent, but he wanted to try to move him on because of a) his pay, b) doubts about James’ ability to play in the way Rafa demands, and c) his fitness record.

The fact that underperforming players are still on the books and haven’t been moved is a major source of concern. However, in the Covid-affected game, there is even less of a market for such players than there was previously. Delph was available (before he made it apparent he wanted to stay), as was Kenny, and Everton were open to it. “The summary has come to an end.”