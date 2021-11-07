‘I’ve noticed,’ Gareth Southgate admits to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s criticism.

When addressing to the media, England manager Gareth Southgate has questioned why Jurgen Klopp keeps ‘taking a swing’ at him.

During last month’s international break, the Liverpool boss was furious with Southgate after Joe Gomez was passed over for England’s World Cup qualifiers in favor of John Stones, who had not played for Pep Guardiola’s team during the current season.

When the Three Lions met Andorra in September, Klopp was also perplexed by Southgate’s central midfield experiment with Trent Alexander-Arnold. “Why would you make the world’s best right-back a midfielder?” The Reds’ general manager was questioned.

Curtis Jones’ muscular complaint while representing England under-21s last month was another touchy subject for the Liverpool manager, whose recent statements have certainly piqued Southgate’s interest.

“”You’d have to ask him why he keeps swinging,” England manager Gareth Southgate remarked.

“I suppose we’ve always gotten along okay.” I’ve noticed a number of stories and comments, which is always fascinating to observe.” “They come and go quite rapidly, so it’s vital to have a solid relationship somewhere in the clubs,” Southgate said of the necessity of establishing strong bonds with managers at club level. “But maybe the managers [aren’t] the focus because it’s extremely ephemeral.”

“By the way, I don’t believe that will be the case with Liverpool’s manager.” I don’t have any issues with Jurgen. You’d have to inquire as to why he made the remarks he did.” Both Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson were included to England’s newest squad, which was unveiled on Thursday.

The Three Lions will play Albania and San Marino in their last qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup next week.