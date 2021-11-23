ITV has confirmed a big scheduling reshuffle that will affect Emmerdale and I’m A Celebrity.

Tonight, ITV has disclosed a big reshuffle.

The channel is running a 45-minute Evening News special, which will have a domino effect on Tuesday’s schedule.

Popular shows including Emmerdale and I’m a Celebrity will now air later tonight evening as a result of the move.

The long-running soap will show at 7.15 p.m. instead of the customary 7 p.m. time slot.

Marlon wants to get to the bottom of Cain’s scheme after he confronts Al, so fans will have to wait an extra 15 minutes to watch the aftermath of last night’s explosive episode.

Ben Tucker is upset with Liv’s attempts to undermine his employment prospects in Cornwall in Tuesday’s episode, which will see another twist in the Aaron Dingle leave plot.

The alteration to the schedule will have an impact on Tuesday’s episode of I’m A Celebrity.

Tonight, from 9.15pm until 10.35pm, the famous reality TV show will air.

The shift permits viewers to see the final of this year’s Great British Bake Off, which airs on Channel 4 from 8pm to 9.15pm.

Before switching stations to watch how Snoochie Shy does on tonight’s Treacherous Traps Challenge, fans can see who will be crowned this season’s Star Baker.