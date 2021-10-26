‘It’s like Jurassic Park,’ Pep Lijnders says following Liverpool’s humbling of Manchester United.

Following Liverpool’s 5-0 win over Manchester United, Pep Lijnders compared the Reds’ front three to “velociraptors in Jurassic Park.”

In the humiliation of United on Sunday at Old Trafford, Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick took him to 15 for the season, with Diogo Jota grabbing his fourth of the season.

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino each have 12, and Liverpool have scored 41 goals in just 13 games in all competitions.

Firmino, Mane, and Salah have a combined tally of 27 goals, the most they have shared as a front three at this stage of the season, and Lijnders praised the relentless nature of their efforts.

The Liverpool assistant laughed, “We’re shooting from everywhere!”

“But no, I believe it has a lot to do with how the team is playing, therefore scoring should never be judged solely on the basis of scoring.

“It’s never just about how we move the ball from the back; it’s about the full package.

“Our front players are continually in good scoring situations, and the quality of our front three, which we likened to velociraptors in Jurassic Park, allows them to go for it.

“They are lethal, which is exactly what we want.

“These games versus Manchester United are a terrific example of what can happen if you score in the correct circumstances.”

Between the end of December and April, Liverpool went 764 minutes without a goal in open play at Anfield, but those problems appear to be a thing of the past as they prepare to go to Preston for the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Lijnders went on to say: “Did we make any changes during the summer? No.

“We are continually looking for ways to improve. Sometimes proving anything is as simple as getting back to basics, which is exactly what we did this summer.

“Also, top players – and I believe we have a few – require a respite after some emotionally draining periods, numerous finals, and long seasons.

“It’s good for them to take a vacation because if you want to be consistent, you have to respect rehabilitation and the recovery process, which applies not only to gaming but also to life.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”