ISAWITFIRST has released a tiny version of Faye’s sell-out black and white maxi dress from Love Island.

ISAWITFIRST launches mini version of Love Island Faye’s sell out black and white maxi dress. The dress seen on Love Island has proven so popular it sold out in 30 minutes.

A popular dress worn by Love Islander Faye Winter sold out so fast the brand has had to make another.

Faye Winter’s stunning black and white maxi dress, as seen on the show, wowed fans so much this season that it sold on ISAWITFIRST within 30 minutes.

This isn’t the first time a Love Islander has caused stores to sell out either, since back in 2019 Molly-Mae Hague’s ‘must-have’ Yellow Maxi Dress sold out online within minutes.

ISAWITFIRST has released a tiny dress version of their popular Black Printed Cowl Neck Maxi Dress.

With the UK weather ready to heat up and restrictions likely to loosen, Love Island fans will soon be able to wear the look to their favorite clubs.

Leanne Holmes, brand director at ISAWITFIRST, said: “After seeing the amazing success of our Yellow Maxi Dress after Molly-Mae wore it during the 2019 series, we were thrilled to see yet another of ISAWITFIRST’s stunning maxi dresses become popular with the Islanders and the viewers.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of a new tiny version, which we think will be just as popular with our customers after selling out in just thirty minutes. We want to make sure our consumers don’t miss out on the new IT-dress this summer as our calendars fill up.”

The Black Cami Patchwork Halterneck Cowl Bodycon Mini Dress by ISAWITFIRST costs £25.

You can shop the dress here.