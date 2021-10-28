Is Timothée Chalamet, a.k.a. ‘ModdedController360,’ a true gaming expert?

Timothée Chalamet had a brief period as a gaming YouTuber during his childhood, which has many people wondering if he genuinely knows what he’s talking about when it comes to the sport.

In case you missed it, an inactive YouTube account (dedicated solely to customizing Xbox 360 controllers) was recently discovered, and enthusiasts quickly deduced that it must have belonged to Chalamet.

The account, which goes by the name “ModdedController360,” contains three exceedingly brief videos—only one of which lasts more than a minute. As a result, there’s not much to go on when assessing Chalamet’s gaming credentials.

Not only that, but it’s initially difficult to tell if the clips are actually of him. The actor’s face is obscured by the fact that all of the pictures are framed from the shoulders down, and his voice is noticeably different (given that he would have been 15 at the time of recording).

Timothée Chalamet Is ‘ModdedController360,’ As Confirmed

Vice launched a forensic-level analysis into the hypothesis shortly after it began to gain traction online. They linked the timbre of the mystery YouTuber’s voice to that of a teenage Chalamet in a Law and Order episode, among other things.

They then looked through the actor’s verified Instagram account to compare his adolescent bedroom to the one featured in ModdedController360’s films, as well as his scars on his left hand (yup).

Overall, the piece established a strong argument that ModdedController360 and the 25-year-old Dune actor are the same person. When Chalamet spoke about his previous passion in an interview with Fortnite caster Nate Hill, he cleared up any lingering uncertainty.

Chalamet says in the video: “People discovered my YouTube channel. ModdedController360 can be found at YouTube.com/ModdedController360. I used to be a mod controller painter. I did three, and I’d charge folks $10 for each […] I made a total of $30. ‘There’s spray paint all over the house, you can’t do this anymore,’ my dad said.” Is Timothée Chalamet a Gamer at Heart? You might be wondering if ModdedController360 is genuinely a die-hard gamer now that it has been confirmed that he is Chalamet.

